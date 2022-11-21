The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 wearables are among over favorite fitness trackers on the market. They are also the first smartwatches from the company after Google's acquisition. While the Sense 2 and Versa 4 don't run Wear OS, they feature Google Maps and Wallet support—a first for a Fitbit. Now, just over a month after their launch, Fitbit is rolling out a new software update that adds some new features to these watches.

Firstly, you can use your new Fitbit smartwatch for taking incoming phone calls. Despite the Sense 2 and Versa 4 featuring a built-in speaker and microphone, you could not take calls from them. The latest Fitbit firmware version 1.184.52 changes that, though there's no support for making phone calls.

Another addition is the ability to turn off the display immediately by covering them with your palm—there's no to wait for the screen to timeout automatically (via 9to5Google). This is a handy feature, especially when you are in a movie hall or a dark room and don't want to bring too much attention to yourself. The gesture is available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and other best Android smartwatches, so its omission from Fitbit's latest smartwatches was a bit surprising.

Lastly, the update adds support for Google Wallet as a payment method on the two smartwatches, hot on the heels of the official announcement from the company. These are the first Fitbit smartwatches to offer Google Wallet integration. Until now, all other wearables from the company only supported Fitbit Pay.

The change log notes "bug fixes and improvements," though the exact bugs squashed have not been detailed. Check the Fitbit app on your Android phone to grab the latest firmware update for the Sense 2 and Versa 4. And if you want to buy any of Fitbit's latest smartwatches, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals to pick them up with a sweet discount.