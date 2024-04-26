Fitbit Sense 2 $140 $250 Save $110 The Fitbit Sense 2 is our current favorite overall Fitbit device, and it's a great option for casual fitness seekers. This is the best price we've seen on it to date, but note that the deal is for the Blue Mist/Pale Gold colorway only, and you must clip the on-page $60 off coupon to get the full discount. $140 at Amazon

Amazon currently has the Fitbit Sense 2 at a significant discount, and anyone that is even remotely in the market for a fitness tracker should strongly consider it. It's the top pick in our buyer's guide to the best Fitbit, and it's currently sitting at an all-time low price. To be clear, the Sense 2 isn't for folks who want a full-blown smartwatch with interactive notifications and a massive selection of third-party apps. But if you are looking for a good fitness tracker with great battery life and some smartwatch features like Google Maps and Google Pay, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Fitbit Sense 2 for $140.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Sense 2

The three major selling points for the Fitbit Sense 2 are its fitness tracking, long battery life, and for now, its price tag. The list of fitness-related features is long. The device can track over 40 types of exercise, which auto-starts once it detects you moving, and it monitors both your heart rate and sleep. While you're sleeping it tracks your SpO2 levels and temperature, which can alert you to conditions like a fever or breathing problems, and in the morning it will provide you with an insightful Sleep Score. The Sense 2 also has EDA monitoring, short for Electrodermal Activity, so it's essentially measuring your skin's electrical activity. It may sound like a gimmick, but in our review we found it useful for measuring stress levels.

The Sense 2's battery life can last up to a week on a single charge, depending on your activity. That's impressive for any wearable with a screen of this size and constant heart rate tracking. Other features include an always-on display (which drops your battery life down to 3 days when active), GPS, and mobile payment support via both Google Pay and Fitbit Pay. The Sense 2 doesn't run on Wear OS, but its proprietary software is notably similar. You access your quick settings with a swipe down, notifications with a swipe up, and you can customize the tiles that live to the left and right of your Home screen. Unfortunately, there isn't any Google Assistant support, but Alexa is built in if you ever need to query her in a pinch.

It's worth noting that Fitbit does hide some of its features behind its $10 per month Premium subscription plan. These features are mostly for avid Fitbit fans, and shouldn't impact the majority of users, but you do get a free 6-month trial of the service, so you can make the call yourself. As long as you are OK with that and the aforementioned shortcomings in the smartwatch realm, you won't be disappointed in this purchase. Grab the Fitibit Sense 2 for just $140 while you can. Again, this price is for the Pale Gold model only, and you'll need to clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount.