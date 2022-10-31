Just over a month after the Fitbit Sense 2 went up for sale, a new deal has seen the price drop by a phenomenal 73% bringing the smartwatch that usually costs $300 down to just $80. At the time of writing, the Fitbit Sense 2 is available at $80 through Amazon for its Shadow Gray / Graphite colorway.

The likelihood is that this deal is a pricing error on Fitbit's or Amazon’s part, as this is an excellent deal, which was first spotted by Phone Arena. Other retailers have discounted the Fitbit Sense 2 from its original price of $300 to $200 as part of early Black Friday deals. For example, all colorways of the watch are on sale for that price at Best Buy today, and we haven't found any other retailers dropping a version down to $80.

Fitbit Sense 2 The Sense 2 is the very best from Fitbit, with top-end specs that make for a fantastic fitness tracker in the shape of a smartwatch. This deal is also excellent value if you're looking for one of the latest Fitbit products.

If it is a mistake, it’s currently unclear whether Amazon will honor this price if you buy it before it changes. If Amazon does confirm it’s a mistake, it may be that the company won’t allow you to buy it for the price shown on the site. We didn’t love the Fitbit Sense 2 in our review, and our main criticism of the smartwatch was the very high price for a device that isn’t a fully-fledged Wear OS smartwatch. Our official review said, “This fitness tracker has no business costing $300 in 2022”.

Our other criticisms were the lack of Google services such as Maps, Wallet, and Assistant, the switch to an aluminum design when the first-generation used stainless steel, and the lack of music integration. As our review notes, if you can find the Fitbit Sense 2 for a significant discount, you may enjoy what it’s capable of doing. Today, that discount is here, but you may have to act quickly to get one.