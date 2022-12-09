Fitbit has been making some of the best fitness trackers on the market. It also does some slightly more full-featured models, and the Fitbit Sense 2 is the brand’s flagship smartwatch — with a price to match. It usually goes for $300, but this week a deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 drops its price back to $200, the same discount we got over Black Friday. And if you don't need something quite so fancy, there's also a Charge 5 deal that might be right up your alley.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the successor to the popular Fitbit Sense, and it is also the most advanced fitness tracker the company has ever put out. The company is doubling down on stress management with this model, with an emphasis on continuous EDA (electrodermal activity) monitoring.

In our review, we found that EDA monitoring to be an unexpected highlight, as it measures any change in electrodermal activity and measures how stressed you are. The wearable is packed with other sensors, too, like its ECG measurement — a much sought-after feature ever since Apple introduced it on the Apple Watch.

While the Fitbit Sense 2 cannot automatically track your exercises, it does prompt you if you think you're up to some physical activity, and can record up to 40 types of exercise. It also evaluates your sleep quality and gives you a score out of 100 each night.

Even with all that functionality, the Fitbit Sense 2 didn't make much sense at $300, but it starts to get tempting down at $200. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense fitness tracker which doesn’t need to be charged every other night, and you don’t need the support or the distraction of different apps and notifications that come with full-blown smartwatches, the Sense 2 might be the one for you.

Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $300 Save $100

Fitbit Charge 5

If you don’t want to spend close to $200 on a fitness tracker, you can always pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 instead. It usually goes for $150, but right now you can save $50, and get one for a cool $100.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is designed like traditional fitness bands, with a slimmer body, unlike the bulkier Sense 2. It features a 1-inch OLED screen and comes with most of the sensors in Fitbit Sense 2, like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and EDA. It supports mobile payments and also has offline music playback support.

While the Fitbit Charge 5 isn’t the cheapest of fitness bands, it is one of the more feature-rich, and at this price, it's worth a look.

Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50

There’s no better time to grab a Fitbit, with prices back down to match the best Black Friday deals. Fitbit is hard to beat in terms of its fitness tracking features, and this new price cut is just the cherry on top.