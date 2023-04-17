Last month we saw some of the first big changes since Google officially took control of Fitbit, with the demise of the app’s popular community features called Challenges and Adventures. The company also eliminated Deezer and Pandora support in March and reiterated plans just last week to force all existing Fitbit app users to transition over to using their Google Account to log in. It’s a lot, which might have you asking what the future of the Fitbit app looks like. Now we have a bit of an answer thanks to new screenshots of the app on the company’s website.

Originally spotted by 9to5Google, the screenshots appear in the company’s How do I use the Fitbit app help article. The images are of the iOS design; however, we’d imagine the Android version will look similar.

With the update, it appears as though the completion rings on the lower cards for things like tracking how much water you drink or how long you slept last night are slightly squared.

The Discover tab uses wide cover images now rather than a carousel of smaller images. For those, a Health and Wellness tab allows you to add things like your weight or heart rate information to the Today tab.

A Guided Programs section offers access to ways you can “reach your goals faster with expert guidance, structures plans and tips.”

Overall, it’s not much of a change from the current design.

9to5Google notes that the screenshots appeared in the Play Store (and App Store) back in January alongside Fitbit's new Wear OS interface. Given that we’ve seen them twice now, it’s highly likely that this is exceptionally close to what Google will ultimately release. And when you consider that the screens are in the help instructions now, you could also expect that release to be pretty imminent.