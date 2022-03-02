Fitbit released its first true smartwatch in 2017, and it was solidly "okay." I didn't love it at first, but Fitbit provided some much-needed wearable progress at a time when Wear OS was dead in the water. The Ionic isn't aging gracefully, though. Fitbit is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall the Ionic due to overheating batteries that have caused burns in some cases.

According to the company, it has received over 100 reports of overheating Ionic batteries in the US. In 78 cases, the owner suffered burns from the defect. Although, Fitbit is careful to point out that the affected watches represent only 0.01% of the 1.6 million units sold (1 million in the US). The CPSC notes that four of the affected owners suffered second-degree burns, and two of them got third-degree burns from wearing a smartwatch.

If you've got an Ionic, the company says you should stop wearing it immediately. There's an online refund center where you can set up a pre-paid return shipment, at which time you'll get a full $299 refund. Plus, Fitbit will offer 40% off any of its new watches, which hopefully will not burst into flames on your wrist. Clearly, that Google money is being put to good use.

