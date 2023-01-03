Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market, but the problem is that to get the most out of them, you must take a Fitbit Premium subscription. The subscription is quite expensive at $10/month or $80/year, and many users might find it hard to justify the price tag. To help you achieve your New Year's Resolution of losing weight and becoming fitter, Fitbit is offering a rare and a whopping 60% discount on its premium plan.

Typically, you get a 3-month Fitbit Premium trial with a new Fitbit wearable or the Pixel Watch. After that, you need to shell out $80 annually to continue enjoying the premium features. If that's too much for you, take advantage of Fitbit's rare discount on its Premium plan (via 9to5Google). The company is currently offering a 40% discount on its yearly subscription plan, bringing its price down to $32 from $80. This is only for the first year, though, and your subscription will renew at $80 after that.

The monthly plan gets an even more significant 60% discount. Instead of $10, you only have to pay $4 monthly. As a part of Fitbit Premium, you will gain access to Daily Readiness Score, more detailed sleep analysis, Restful Sleep Sounds, Wellness Reports highlighting your health trends over the last 30 days, and access to over 200+ guided workouts and mindfulness sessions.

There's a catch here, though. The offer is only valid for new Premium subscribers, so you won't be eligible if you have paid for a Fitbit subscription before.

Fitbit is running the offer through January 17, so you have a couple of weeks to pull the trigger on the deal. You can subscribe to the premium plan at its discounted rate through the Fitbit app on your phone. The offer seems to be widely available for users in the US, Europe, and India, though the discount offer may vary.