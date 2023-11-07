Summary You do not need a Fitbit Premium subscription to use the Google Pixel Watch 2, but it comes with a free six-month trial.

Quick Answer: No, you do not need a Fitbit Premium subscription to use the Google Pixel Watch 2. However, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a complimentary six-month trial for the service.

Google's second-generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, is here, and it's one of our favorite smartwatches. Google's latest wearable brings a slew of updates over its predecessor that range from a newer, faster processor to new and updated sensors for gathering deeper insights into your health. The Pixel Watch 2 also borrows features once exclusive to Fitbit smartwatches, like the ability to detect stress levels, a feature enabled by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. With deeper, closer integration with Fitbit products and plenty of Fitbit branding on its box and in its software, you may be wondering whether a Fitbit Premium subscription is needed to use the Google Pixel Watch 2. Let's talk about it.

Is a Fitbit Premium subscription mandatory to use the Google Pixel Watch 2?

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a full-fledged smartwatch based on Google’s Wear OS platform. It is, therefore, similar to competing Wear OS-powered smartwatches from the likes of Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and Fossil. While the Pixel Watch uses Fitbit to track health data, a paid subscription is not required to use the Fitbit app, either on your Pixel Watch, or the companion app on your Android phone.

With an optional Fitbit Premium subscription ($10 per month or $100 per year), you will be given access to additional features like a Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Stress Management Score, detailed wellness reports, and access to a library of video and audio wellness content. But basic features like step and exercise tracking and sleep tracking do not require a subscription.

Why does the Google Pixel Watch 2 come with a Fitbit Premium trial?

Given Google prominently advertises that the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a six-month subscription to the Fitbit Premium, it may seem like an active subscription is required to use the device, as is the case with some other trackers like those from Oura and Whoop. But that's not the case.

To understand why Google does this, we need to understand that Fitbit is a Google-owned company that it acquired back in 2021. Since the acquisition, Google has been bringing several Fitbit features to its products. This process is likely to continue in the foreseeable future as well, especially because Fitbit is a well-known brand in the fitness and wellness space, and Google would want to leverage it as much as possible.

The six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium is largely a marketing tactic by Google to try to draw more users to the Premium subscription tier. Once users get used to Fitbit’s Premium-tier features, there is a greater chance of them opting to pay for the service once the trial period is over — or forgetting to unsubscribe and accidentally paying.

Nevertheless, if you happen to own Google’s shiny new Pixel Watch 2 or are planning to buy one, rest assured that you do not need a Fitbit Premium subscription to use your watch's basic health tracking features. You can, however, try out the Premium tier features for free to decide whether you want to subscribe. Just don't forget when your trial ends.