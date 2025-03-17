Summary Fitbit offers an experimental Labs program for early feature testing.

Personalized Sleep Schedule Lab is now available, and looks to provide custom sleep and wake times.

This feature will attempt to better optimize a user's energy.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers that you'll find on the market right now. While the hardware is good, software is an important part as well, which is why it's important for brands to keep things fresh with new features.

Fitbit is no stranger to this, offering experimental experiences through its always-evolving Labs program. With Labs, users can test out new features early, while also providing important feedback to the team. The brand's Personalized Sleep Schedule Lab has now been made available, which will attempt to provide users with optimized sleep schedules.

A new way to optimize your sleep

The new feature was discovered by 9to5Google, and it will check your energy levels throughout the day, and will provide recommended sleep and wake times in order to optimize your energy. While it seems like a pretty good feature, it isn't all done automatically and does require some work on the user's end.

Once the Personalized Sleep Schedule Lab is activated, the app will present the user with multiple surveys throughout the day that need to be answered in order for the app to provide an optimal sleep schedule. Once the app is able to understand some of the data, it will be able to provide a suggested sleep and wake time.

Of course, this is just something being tested right now, so there's always the chance that it could evolve into something completely different, when and if it makes its official debut. If this sounds interesting, and you want to give it a try, you can head into the Fitbit app to sign up. There are restrictions on some of the Labs, so if you don't see them there's a possibility that it may not appear.