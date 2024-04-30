Summary Users must prepare for the shutdown of Fitbit Pay and switch to Google Wallet before July 29.

The change provides access to more cards and faster checkouts with Google Pay, ensuring a smooth transition.

This isn't the first email and certainly won't be the last.

It was bound to happen at some point with Google's acquisition of Fitbit. While the brand mainly kept its hands off the property for some years, it would eventually begin to integrate little things here and there. It started with something small like Google Wallet becoming an option on the popular fitness trackers. Before things would escalate, and it would eventually provide login support, with the long term goal of transitioning all accounts by 2025.

The brand also announced earlier this year that users would need to ditch Fitbit Pay in favor of Google Wallet if it wanted to continue using mobile payments from the wrist. With that said, Google is once again taking the time to remind its users that Fitbit Pay is going away in the very near future.

The end is near, so be ready

A new email is hitting the inboxes of Fitbit users, giving another advanced warning of the imminent shutdown of Fitbit Pay. While this is going to be a dramatic change for some, it should come as a surprise to no one, as the company has been pushing the move for a couple of months now, when it initially posted the change on its own website back in March 2024.

Of course, with the change, users will now be able to gain access to a more powerful mobile payment platform, providing access to a higher number of cards, and even faster checkouts when using Google Pay. For the time being, users will be able to continue to use Fitbit Pay, which will finally be laid to rest on July 29. Although users will still be able to use the outgoing service, there are limitations, and new cards can no longer be added.

The important thing here is that if you're using Fitbit Pay, you'll want to make the leap to Google Wallet and get yourself familiar while you can. If you want more information about this change, you can always head to Google's support page. Now, with all said, Fitbit is changing, and only time will tell if it will be for the better.