There's not much similarity between Fitbit's smartwatch OS and Google's Wear OS — so little, in fact, you'd think Fitbit wasn't a part of Google. But at IFA 2022, we saw the wearable brand turn over a new leaf, planning a Material You-style redesign for its phone companion app ahead of the launch for the Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. Emerging details suggest the user interface on the wearables is also beginning to look a bit more like Wear OS.

Fitbit hasn’t announced an OS version number for the upcoming update which you will get on the Sense 2 and Versa 4, but the UI is remarkably similar to the Wear OS 3 iteration we saw on the Montblanc Summit 3 tour (via 9to5Google).

Swiping down on the home screen opens the quick settings while swiping up pulls notifications. Swiping left or right on the home screen shows you tiles for your daily step count, heart rate, sleep rating, and weather data. You can also start an exercise on one such tile.

Besides the new layout of UI elements, their visual design also shares commonalities with Wear OS. Notifications and floating action buttons (FABs) now have pill-shaped backgrounds instead of plain rectangular ones. Just like Wear OS’s ongoing activities in the Recents section, the new Fitbit OS allows you to pin apps and active timers to the app list.

The new interface is a welcome change from the Fitbit OS 5.0 UI on the first-generation Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, which was a rather unique interface that required some getting used to if you were coming from a Wear OS device. It entailed swiping down to open the notifications, swiping up to see widgets, swiping right for quick settings, and swiping left for your apps. As a result, the new Fitbit OS interface should ease your transition to a Fitbit wearable or from it to a Wear OS device like the upcoming Pixel Watch.