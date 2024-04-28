Summary Purchases on Fitbit's online store are now redirected to the Google Store for checkout.

This comes after multiple structural changes at Google this year, including Fitbit by Google's rebranding to Google Fitbit.

Google also brought the entire catalog of Fitbit accessories to its online store not too long ago.

Google finalized the acquisition of Fitbit back in late 2019. However, the fitness brand continued to operate independently for the most part and sold its products through its online store. But things began to change gradually. Last year, Fitbit account holders were encouraged to switch over to a Google account. Then, in March, Fitbit went through a minor reshuffling, leading to the branding change from Fitbit by Google to just Google Fitbit. It now looks like the company is willing to take things a step further in the reorganization process by directing users to complete transactions on the Google Store.

As spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, completing a purchase on Fitbit's US online store tells users that they will be redirected to the Google store to checkout and pay for the transaction. As I found out navigating to the Fitbit Sense 2 product page, there's now a Buy on Google Store button at the bottom of the listing, followed by the discount info (if available). Then right below it, you'll find a brief message explaining the change — "Fitbit is now part of Google, so your checkout and purchase will be completed on Google Store."

We presume Google will eventually stop listing products on the Fitbit online store altogether since practically every product listed on Fitbit's storefront is already available from the Google Store through the dedicated Watches & Trackers category. But as it stands, Fitbit.com continues to stay alive in the US. 9to5Google says that Fitbit managed its online storefront until quite recently, suggesting that this redirect to the Google Store is a recent change.

There's a sense of inevitability about this

The year didn't start well for a couple of divisions at Google, with the company letting go of the Fitbit co-founders while also terminating the AR (augmented reality) and Assistant teams. Then in March, just before the aforementioned Google Fitbit rebrand, the Google Store began listing practically all Fitbit accessories, including replacement bands, screen protectors, charging stations, etc.

With these events in mind, the fact that Fitbit store purchases are now being redirected to the Google Store shouldn't surprise anyone. As 9to5Google rightly notes, this move could significantly improve Google's inventory management. Naturally, Fitbit and Google products will also continue to be sold through e-commerce retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, etc.