There are plenty of great fitness apps with a wide range of features, but one way for an app to separate itself is to focus on user experience and design. Renowned for its commitment to thorough fitness tracking and health solutions, Fitbit is working on a visual transformation. The Google-owned brand plans to release an innovative, user-centered revamp of its app this autumn that incorporates key elements of the Material You design language. Fitbit enthusiasts can look forward to a sleek, streamlined interface that customizes their health journey with a variety of new features.

Anticipated to launch later this year, the newly revamped Fitbit app makes important data easily accessible. Google says that the revamp has added three new tabs — Today, Coach, and You. The Today tab includes personalized metrics and graphically enhanced progress charts with the goal of personalizing users' health objectives.

Under the Coach tab, the new Fitbit design introduces an immersive environment for fitness content. Here, users may browse a variety of workouts and mindfulness exercises, made even more adaptable by Fitbit Premium's special content. Fitbit has made an effort to make this area user-friendly, employing filters to sort through the content that is available based on the time and necessary equipment.

Finally, the You tab offers a more private area within the app as opposed to the information-rich Today and Coach sections. Users can modify their personal information, track their accomplishments, and maintain social connections using this tab.

A new color pallette and modernized icons enhance the platform in the new Fitbit app's visual upgrades. This makeover, which aims to make the application simple to navigate, easy to use, and highly personalized, has been greatly impacted by user feedback. It's still not clear if this version will include the dynamic wallpaper-based colors that are distinctive of Material You when it rolls out this fall, though we'd certainly hope so.