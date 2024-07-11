Summary Google is simplifying the process of sharing AFib data with healthcare providers through a new Fitbit Web API, allowing doctors to access this information directly from the platform.

Fitbit's AFib detection feature benefits almost 10 million users, promoting proactive heart health monitoring.

The integration of patient data into healthcare and research programs helps with early AFib detection and improved treatment outcomes.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have made it easier for people to keep an eye on their health, especially their heart health. Fitbit, for example, has a feature called Irregular Rhythm Notifications (IRN) that alerts users to potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). However, sharing this data with healthcare providers currently involves the hassle of manually exporting and sending the information. Thankfully, Google is working on simplifying this process to ensure smooth sharing of important health data between patients and doctors.

Google has rolled out a new Fitbit Web API that makes managing health data much easier. Before, patients had to manually export and share their AFib data with healthcare providers. Now, with the new API, doctors can securely access this crucial information directly from the platform. The API includes specific AFib endpoints, making data integration easier and eliminating the need for custom applications by healthcare providers.

Using their FDA-cleared heart-rate sensors, Fitbit devices have taken the lead in the passive detection of AFib, a potentially serious heart rhythm issue. While a detailed AFib diagnosis needs Fitbit models with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, the 2022 release of smartwatches with AFib detection has given almost 10 million users the ability to monitor their heart health proactively.

A game-changer for the healthcare industry

Google's new Fitbit data access feature is set to be a big win for healthcare. Hospitals can use patient data to enhance heart health programs, while researchers can gain valuable insights for future studies. Furthermore, health plans can create targeted programs for those at high risk for AFib. This all helps with early detection and treatment, better risk assessment, and preventing serious strokes.

If you're a Fitbit app user, you might get a notification soon about sharing your AFib data. However, this feature is only available to patients or members of health organizations using the new IRN endpoints for easier data exchange.