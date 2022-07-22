If you are in the habit of losing your smartphone often, the "Find phone" option on some smartwatches should come in handy. Consider it a faster alternative to Google's Find My Device that you can use when you suspect your phone's in range. Fitbit has kept the feature exclusive to its smartwatches, but the company is now changing that. Earlier this week, the Fitbit Charge 5 received a new update adding that functionality, and now another band is being treated to the same.

Firmware version 1.171.50 has started rolling out to the Fitbit Luxe, bringing the "Find phone" capability to the tracker (via 9to5Google). This is the same software version released for the Charge 5 on Monday, but release notes didn't accompany it then, so we didn't know what else it had in store. Heading over to this help article shows that the release notes for both trackers are up and that they're also near-identical.

Aside from mentioning "Find phone," the changelogs also say you can "Find new clock faces in the Fitbit Gallery in the Fitbit app." It's a little ambiguous, though, and we are not sure if Fitbit is saying that new watch faces are available or whether it's trying to show people how to pick one from the existing options.

The releases also include miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements, as per usual. Still, the one for the Charge 5 also fixes a "battery drain issue some customers may have experienced with GPS-enabled exercises."