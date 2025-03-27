Summary Fitbit's in-app Health Metrics page gets an overhaul for a sleek, modern design.

Fitbit lost some individuality post-Google acquisition, but more people have the chance to use Fitbit features.

Fitbit products are currently discounted, with the Charge 6 now $120 and Inspire 3 now $70.

It doesn’t take a genius to say that paying attention to your body and learning how to improve your day-to-day fitness and nutrition is important. With technology advancing to the point where simply putting a ring on your finger gives you all the insight most people could possibly need, it’s easier than ever to take care of the only body you’ll ever have. Health-tracking apps and products are all the rage nowadays, and that’s why Google officially acquired Fitbit back in 2021. While smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch 3 are better for a catch-all solution, there’s nothing that compares to a product like the Fitbit Sense 2 for wellness tracking. While the current physical products are great, the Fitbit app and software have seen a lot of much-needed updates over the past four years. Thankfully, those updates keep on coming.

The Fitbit app’s Health Metrics page has looked like an in-app web page rather than a natural extension of the app itself for several years, but that’s changing for the better. According to 9to5Google, Health Metrics is getting a major facelift, with the former two-tab web layout being replaced by a sleeker, more-modern design. The overhaul affects more than just its visuals, too, as tapping on certain stats — like your breathing rate or blood oxygen levels — will bring up a trends chart and an in-depth explanation of what the numbers actually mean. Some of us at Android Police have yet to see the update on versions 4.38 and 4.39 of the Android app, so it may be a server-side push.

The reign of Google's Fitbit

Close

(The "old" design)

Fitbit lost a lot of its individual identity after Google purchased it, as it has been cannibalizing Google Fit, the company’s 2014 effort to build a wellness-tracking platform. Many Android phones are being released now with Fitbit loaded by default, something that we first noticed with the Oppo Find X8 series of devices in late 2024. Fitbit has been integrated into Google’s smartwatches, so even if you don’t have one of Fitbit’s health-tracking watches or clip-ons but have a Google Pixel watch, you’ll be exposed to some of its numerous features. Even kids have the opportunity to try out Google Fitbit products, as the Ace LTE has been marketed directly towards children.

Close

(Source: 9to5Google)

If you’re one of the people who wants to get in on the Fitbit train, you’re in luck, because there have been a lot of product discounts over the past few days. The Fitbit Charge 6 has seen a $40 price reduction, taking 25% off its MSRP of $160 to make it $120. We think the Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker out there, and it’s the Fitbit product with the best value even at its original price. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is being sold for $70, too, which is $30 off its $100 MSRP.