Summary Fitbit to pay $12.25 million fine for Ionic smartwatch overheating issues.

115 reports of battery overheating, 78 burn injuries, two third-degree, and four reports of second-degree burns.

Fitbit must also establish a compliance program to prevent future safety issues.

Fitbit is well known for its fitness products. It's been around for quite some time, and Google even managed to purchase the company some years back. While some would say that Fitbit is slowly losing its identity, it's only natural to use the brand in order to bolster some of Google's own products and services.

For the most part, the brand has produced some fantastic wearables, but back in 2017, Fitbit launched its Ionic smartwatch to lukewarm reviews. But things would later manage to heat up (literally) in ways it couldn't imagine. While it would take years after its initial launch, Fitbit would finally recall the smartwatch due to overheating batteries that caused burns.

Penalties and changes

Today, it appears that things are finally coming to a close as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared that Fitbit would pay a $12.25 million fine for the problematic smartwatch (via The Verge). That huge number has been "provisionally" accepted by the CPSC, and Fitbit will also need to make some changes as well.

As far as other numbers go, the report shares that there were at least 115 reports of an overheating battery just in the US. Perhaps more worrying is that there were 78 reports of folks with burn injuries, and two reports of people suffering third-degree burns, while there were four more reports of second-degree burns.

Again, all of this is just in the United States. In addition to the fine, and as mentioned before, changes will need to be made at Fitbit so that this type of issue doesn't happen again. Fitbit will need to establish "internal controls and procedures" that will comply with the standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA).

The brand will also need to submit an annual report "regarding its compliance program, internal controls, and internal audit of the effectiveness of compliance policies, procedures, systems and training." Let's hope that these changes will make Fitbit products safer because while the Ionic is off the shelves, there are still plenty of reports of people still being burned by the brand's wearables.