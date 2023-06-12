Source: Google Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Keeping track of your fitness can be super easy if you have the right tools, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3. Now available for 20% off, this fantastic wearable will monitor your workout intensity, track your sleep, and help you manage your stress levels. The battery life is also pretty impressive with up to 10 days of use on a single charge. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new fitness tracker, look no further than the Fitbit Inspire 3. Our favorite fitness tracker this year thanks to its balance of features and cost, the Inspire 3 is now available for an even more palatable price, as you get to save $20 in this week's deal. This isn't a device that's often on sale, so we're glad to have spotted it.

Why you'll love the Fitbit Inspire 3

If you're someone who's looking to improve their overall health and wellness, you'll love the Fitbit Inspire 3. Not only does it track your daily activity with a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, step counter, and skin temperature sensor, but it's also packed with features to help you stress less, sleep better, and stay comfortably connected.

The Daily Readiness Score gives you a snapshot of how ready your body is to take on the day ahead, based on your heart rate variability, sleep, and activity data from the past few days. Automatic detection is available for 20 different exercises, helping you keep track of your activity with greater precision. Plus, with reminders to move, you'll never have to worry about forgetting to get up and take a walk or hit the gym.

But the Fitbit Inspire 3 isn't just about exercise. It also helps you stress less with its always-on wellness tracking and daily Stress Management Score. Mindfulness sessions and relax breathing sessions encourage you to take a few minutes out of your day to calm your mind and reduce stress.

The only two drawbacks of note with the Inspire 3 are a lack of GPS and a smaller screen, but both of these contribute to a fantastically slim form factor, and GPS data can be gleaned from your smartphone as long as you bring it with you during hikes and workouts. So now that the Fitbit Inspire 3 is on sale, it would be a shame not to get it — especially as discounts for this model are few and far between.