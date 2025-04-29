Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Rocking a clean, minimalist look, Fitbit’s lightest tracker still packs in heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and full sleep insights, all on a bright color screen. It’s an easy entry into the Fitbit world, and right now it’s going for under $80, making it a seriously smart buy. $80 at Amazon

If you want to keep tabs on your health, fitness, and sleep without constantly checking your phone or doing much yourself, getting a fitness tracker might be the right move. Fitbit has been leading the pack for years, with options for every need and budget. Right now, if you’re just getting into wearables, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is going for a sweet deal on Amazon.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is currently going for just $80, a 20% drop from its regular price. All color options are included in the deal. The only time it’s been cheaper was during Amazon’s Spring Sale, and even then, it was only ten bucks lower. So if you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time.

Why the Fitbit Inspire 3 is worth your money

Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or upgrading from an older model, the Fitbit Inspire 3 hits the sweet spot. It ditches the old black-and-white screen for a bright, full-color AMOLED display, which is a big leap. Moreover, it has an always-on mode, so you can check your stats at a glance without having to flick your wrist.

For a deeper dive into this standout wearable, check out our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review. We were impressed by its sleek design, accurate heart rate tracking, and impressive 10-day battery life, which means less time charging and more time crushing your health goals.

The Inspire 3 packs a full set of tracking features, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep insights, and even stress tracking. It covers over 20 workout types, from running and cycling to yoga and swimming. And with water resistance of up to 50 meters, it’s pool-ready and rain-proof.

The wearable proves that big things come in small packages. At its current price, it’s a perfect daily sidekick, whether you’re tracking steps, sleep, or just trying to stay a little more mindful.