If you've been looking for a great partner for your fitness journey, we recommend grabbing the Fitbit Inspire 3. Not only are you getting something lightweight and easy-to-use, but it also packs a wealth of great features and has excellent battery life. Furthermore, you're also able to grab it for a good price right now, with a steep discount that now brings it down to its best price yet at just $70.

What's great about the Fitbit Inspire 3?

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of those products that you don't really know what you've been missing out on until you start using it. It's small, lightweight, and can track a number of health and wellness metrics. You get a daily readiness score, along with all-day tracking of your heart rate, stress, sleep quality, and fitness activities.

The best part is that this device can last up to ten days without a charge, which means you can use it without worry for more than a week. It's also quite durable as well, operating in extreme temperatures, while also being able to handle moisture as well. So take it in the shower or go take a dip in the pool. It can handle it all without breaking a sweat.

Of course, the real strength of Fitbit is going to the software. You get a pretty comprehensive app for use on iOS or Android, and if you need even more tools and features, you can always sign up for the Premium membership as well. Plus, the fitness tracker can keep you connected, with alerts and notifications that come from your phone.

Get it now while you can for just $70, or if you need a fitness tracker with more features, you can always go for the Fitbit Charge 6, which is currently our favorite fitness tracker that's on sale for $120.