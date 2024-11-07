Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent fitness tracker with unique features designed to help users monitor and manage stress levels while also tracking and encouraging fitness. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

If you're looking to get a firm grip on your health and want a great way to see your progress, a fitness tracker is the way to go. Not only does it offer excellent tracking features, but it's also quite compact, and costs substantially less than if you were to buy a smartwatch. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our top pick when it comes to fitness trackers, thanks to its sleek and thin design, accurate fitness tracking, and great battery life.

Related Fitbit Inspire 3 review: A lightweight tracker with impressive battery life A bit on the pricey side for an entry-level tracker, but it's got all the goods to get you started

While it can usually be had for just $100, which is a fantastic price, we're now seeing a rare discount that drops the price by 30%, falling to just $70. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, which means it's going to be a great time to pick one up. So be quick because this deal from Amazon won't be around for long.

What's great about the Fitbit Inspire 3?

Close

As you can see, this fitness tracker is pretty compact, and sits on the wrist without dominating it. It's sleek, with a simple design that looks good no matter whether you dress it up or down. But most importantly is that this device can track your physical activities, heart rate, sleep, stress, and more.

The AMOLED screen is small but easy to read, laying out all the important details. And when it comes to battery life, you're going to get up to 10 days on a single charge. If you're someone that likes to stay connected throughout your day, the Fitbit Inspire 3 will also be able to alert you about calls and messages.

Perhaps most important is the Fitbit software, which provides important details about what your body is experiencing and how it's all translating when it comes to your fitness goals. Overall, you can't go wrong with this device, especially at this price. So get it for just $70 from Amazon before this deal expires.