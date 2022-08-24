We've known for months that Google is working on tighter Fitbit and Google Fit integrations for its Nest Hub devices. In May, we learned that "activity metrics" from the two fitness services were coming soon. Now, possibly in preparation for new wearables launching in the fall, that functionality is seemingly starting to land on Nest Hub devices.

9to5Google spotted the info on a single second-generation Nest Hub (the one tracks your sleep using radar). Cards representing calories burned, step counts, and tracked workouts from both Google Fit and Fitbit appear within the Hub's Wellness tab, as well as in the various info summaries the smart display shows throughout the day. It's not clear whether the first-generation Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max will get this feature; the Wellness tab it primarily lives in is exclusive to the second-gen smaller model.

You can link Fitbit and Google Fit to the Google Assistant through the Google app on your phone. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner, then Settings → Google Assistant → Assistant settings → Wellness → Activity. The Sleep and Activity sections you'll find there can each connect to both Fitbit and Google Fit, though you can only choose one active service at a time for each. 9to5 notes the Nest Hub they spotted this feature on is enrolled in the preview program, but that the device doesn't currently seem to be on preview firmware.

This tighter integration with Google Fit and Fitbit could be timed to coincide with new wearables from Google. The hotly anticipated Pixel Watch is officially slated to arrive this autumn, and just this morning, Google announced a slate of new Fitbit trackers—also meant to launch sometime this fall.