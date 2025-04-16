Summary Google is shutting down Assistant on Fitbit in the coming weeks.

Users will receive alerts of Assistant service discontinuation on their gadgets.

Google may be pushing for Pixel Watch sales by removing Assistant.

Smartwatches may not be to everyone's liking, but the best ones running Google's Wear OS are certainly convenient, fusing together basic smartphone apps, fitness tracking, media controls, and other features. However, Google has its own range of Pixel Watches that end up competing with other Google-owned brands. Perhaps in a bid to sway customers in favor of its own label, Google just announced the end of life for Assistant on another brand it owns — Fitbit.