Summary Fitbit has announced new generative AI features for its app, which can provide personalized coaching, dynamic workout recommendations, and deeper insights for users.

The AI functionality showcased by Fitbit includes the ability to analyze fitness data and provide context and insights, such as comparing a user's current run with previous runs and identifying potential factors affecting performance.

While the redesigned Fitbit app has started rolling out, the new AI features will be available to trusted testers in early 2024, with priority access for Pixel phone owners.

AI has been around for years, but recent advancements with generative AI, in particular, have sparked one of the fastest periods of technological advancements we've seen in recent years. After ChatGPT showed the world what today's large language models are capable of, companies like Google have been scrambling to incorporate the tech into every product they can. But it's not all slipshod work and buzzwords — Fitbit just announced some new generative AI features that look genuinely useful.

At the Made By Google event in New York City on October 4, Fitbit co-founder, CEO, and president, James Park, took to the stage to announce the Pixel Watch 2 and the latest improvements to the Fitbit app that powers its more advanced health features. Most of what he shared was already known thanks to hardware leaks and early access to software, but one thing stood out: the Fitbit app for Android and iOS is getting some genuinely useful new AI features in the coming months.

"We see so many possibilities to use AI to bring you personalized coaching, dynamic workout recommendations, and even more context and insight," said Park when announcing the AI functionality, as a demo of features played on the screen behind him.

As an example, Park asked the AI to compare his last run with prior runs since he felt like it was harder than usual. The AI noted that his pace was 32 seconds per mile slower than usual, but the run had a larger elevation gain than normal, so Park spent more time than usual at his peak heart rate. It went on to posit that his low sleep scores from this week may have been a contributing factor. The Fitbit app even generated a chart to help demonstrate these points.

Useful scenarios like this make it clear that generative AI has a place in the Fitbit app — the health and fitness data it collates plays right into the mathematical strengths of generative AI, and the conversational nature with which the AI answers fitness questions will make this data more approachable.

However, even though the redesigned Fitbit app has already started to roll out, most people will have to wait to try these new AI features. According to Park, "We'll be rolling out this capability early next year to trusted testers in the Fitbit app, as part of the new Fitbit Labs program with priority access for Pixel phone owners." So be on the lookout in early 2024, and if you have one of the new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, you'll likely be one of the first to try these new AI features in the Fitbit app.