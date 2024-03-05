Even the best Fitbit devices are not immune to issues. Whether you experience frequent glitches or want to sell your Fitbit, resetting your device is a crucial first step. This guide takes you through the steps you'll follow to reset Fitbit devices based on the model type.

Resetting specific Fitbit models

The process to reset a Fitbit can vary from one model to the next. It's important that you familiarize yourself with the correct reset process for your model to ensure you don't run into issues.

Resetting a Fitbit Flex and Flex 2

If you own an old Fitbit Flex or the Flex 2, here are the steps you'll follow to reset your device:

Gather a paperclip, your computer with an active port, and the Flex charger. Turn on your laptop and bend the paperclip into an S-shaped configuration. Remove the pebble and insert it into your Fitbit charger. Connect the charger to a USB port. Insert a paperclip into the pinhole in the pebble. Hold it there for three seconds. Remove the paperclip after this time has passed. Your Fitbit lights up after this reset.

Resetting a Fitbit Charge and Charge HR

If you own a Fitbit Charge or the Charge HR, here are the steps you'll follow to reset your device:

Attach the charging cable to your Fitbit device and connect it to a powered-on USB port. Locate the solo button on your Fitbit and press it down for a few seconds. Disconnect your Fitbit from the charging cable while still holding down the button. Press the button for about seven seconds. Let go of it, and press down again and hold. You'll see the word "ALT" on the screen. When this appears, let go of the button. Press the button and let go of it when you feel a vibration. Press it once more and let go of it when you see the word "ERROR." Press the button one last time and let go of it when you see the word "ERASE." The device turns itself off and resets.

Factory reset a Fitbit Blaze and Surge

To reset your Fitbit Blaze or Surge, here's what you'll do:

Hold down the buttons on the left and right sides for 10 to 15 seconds. Release the buttons as soon as you see the Fitbit logo. This soft resets your device but doesn't clear user data.

How to factory reset your Fitbit Ionic and Versa

If you own one of the newer Fitbit models, like the Fitbit Ionic, the Fitbit Versa, or the Fitbit Versa 2, you can reset the device through the Fitbit smartwatch. Here's what you'll do:

Tap the screen to wake up your Fitbit device. Swipe left until you see the Settings icon. Tap the Settings menu and scroll down until you see the About tab. Tap the About option and scroll till you locate Factory Reset. Tap Reset to hard reset the device to its factory settings.

How to disconnect your Fitbit device from your account

After factory resetting your Fitbit device, check if the gadget is still synced with your account. This is especially important if you're passing on the Fitbit to someone else.

Here's what you'll do to disconnect your Fitbit tracker from your account:

Log in to your Fitbit account on your laptop. Navigate to the dashboard. Click the name of the device you want to factory reset. Scroll down and select Remove This Fitbit (name of the Fitbit) From Your Account. Click OK. Navigate to your phone's Settings menu and select Bluetooth. Locate the Fitbit, tap its name, and select Forget this device.

Follow these steps to disconnect your Fitbit smartwatch from the app on your phone:

Open the Fitbit app on your Android or iPhone. Tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the page. Find your device and select the bin icon to delete it.

These steps un-sync your Fitbit from your account.

Alternatives to resetting your Fitbit

Given that Fitbit devices often receive software updates, it's possible for your smartwatch to glitch if you haven't updated to the latest version. This might happen whether you own a new device or one that's a few years old.

Before resetting your Fitbit, check for and install any available updates, as this may resolve any issues you might be experiencing. Another alternative is to restart your device. This type of reboot resolves minor software issues without resetting your device entirely. The method to shut down and restart your Fitbit varies based on the model you have, but you should see an option for it in the Settings app.

If you're still facing issues with your Fitbit fitness tracker and none of the troubleshooting tips work, reset your device. Sometimes, resetting your Fitbit device and disconnecting from the Fitbit app can help.

If you experience issues with your Fitbit wearable after installing a third-party app or watch face from the App Store or Play Store, uninstall these additions before the reset. Third-party apps and custom watch faces can cause problems due to compatibility issues.

Back up your data before you reset your Fitbit device

Your Fitbit device and app likely record your daily activities, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other vital personal data. Before factory resetting your device, do a backup so that you can access the stored data at any time.

If your Fitbit works as it should, your data typically syncs throughout the day. If you are considering resetting your device, it can help you manually backup your Fitbit data, like how you back up your Google account data, to ensure the latest information is available on your account.