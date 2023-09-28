Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for water-based workouts and activities like swimming.

The Charge 6 is constructed similarly to the previous model to withstand submersion and sweat.

It is important to dry the Charge 6 after being in water, even though it is water-resistant. Water resistance does not make it completely impervious to water, and precautions should be taken to avoid damage.

Fitbit often tops the fitness tracker market with some of the best trackers available, and it continues to do so with the Fitbit Charge 6. A successor to the well-received Charge 5, the Charge 6 sports enhancements on many familiar features with a long-awaited addition—Google integration.

Being the only fitness tracker with Google built in elevates the user experience on many fronts, but there’s one thing Google can’t do with software alone: protect the Charge 6 from water damage. Instead, for that, Fitbit emulated a similar construction to the Charge 5 that allows its latest fitness tracker to withstand decent submersion and frequent sweat contact.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 waterproof?

If there’s one thing users can count on from the best Fitbits, it’s a design that isn’t afraid of a little water. The Fitbit Charge 5 was capable of withstanding water depths of up to 50 meters, and the Charge 6 retains that same resistance rating. Being able to survive in elements like pools is an essential feature of a fitness tracker, especially those that record water-based workouts.

The Fitbit Charge 6’s SmartTrack is designed to automatically register when you’ve begun a workout. This includes swimming, during which the Charge 6 records strokes to determine overall performance. There are also more than 40 exercise modes, including swimming activities.

What if I wanted to go deeper with my Fitbit Charge 6?

Watches and fitness trackers like the Charge 6 are rated based on atmospheres or “ATM.” This refers to the amount of pressure the device can withstand and is converted into meters. The Charge 6 is rated at 5 ATM, meaning it can survive in the pressure equivalent of 50 meters underwater.

The waterproof rating is determined through various tests that require the device to be submerged for a designated amount of time. A depth of 50 meters has been deemed the maximum water depth the Fitbit Charge 6 should be used at under perfect conditions, and any further risks compromising the case and damaging the inner mechanics.

While the Charge 6 will survive in larger bodies of water, you should remain within that 50-meter limit. It’s worth noting that 50 meters is approximately 160 feet, which is about 30 feet deeper than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends for recreational diving.

Does this mean my Fitbit Charge 6 is also sweatproof?

It’s very likely that, if you’re wearing a fitness tracker, you’re going to be sweating. With features like Active Zone Minutes, which tracks how long you’ve been in your target heart rate zone during a workout, and even an electrodermal activity scanner that measures your sweat levels to gauge stress response, Fitbit expects the Charge 6 to get at least a little sweaty.

You can rest easy knowing that your fitness watch can withstand being splashed with sweat—just so long as it’s not submerged in more than 50 meters of it.

Should I dry my Fitbit Charge 6 when it gets wet?

A good rule of thumb with any electronic is to keep it dry whenever possible. Even those with a water-resistance rating of up to 50 meters should be dried when they’re not actively being used in a body of water. Water resistance does not mean your device is impervious to water, and it’s always best to take precautions when it comes to any electronic.

To dry off your Fitbit Charge 6 after a rigorous swim, gently shake it off to remove excess water. This may also remove water that may have seeped in through an unexpected crack or damaged case. Then, pat down the fitness tracker with a dry microfiber cloth and set it aside to air dry. Despite popular belief, rice is not necessary.

Take care of your Fitbit Charge 6 and keep it within that 50-meter depth, and you’ll be able to enjoy a reliable, feature-rich fitness companion capable of joining you on a brisk swim.