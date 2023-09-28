Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 Newly Charged Best for most people The Fitbit Charge 6 builds off the successes of the Fitbit Charge 5, offering the same trusted battery life and access to even more of Google's premium fitness features. Find your way around seamlessly using Google Maps while also keeping track of your heart rate with Fitbit's most accurate tracker yet. Pros Google Wallet and Google Maps support 7-day battery life ECG readings Cons Smaller screen cramped for notifications No Alexa $160 at Fitbit

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Versa 4 Niche product Probably best on sale The Versa 4 doesn't have EDA or ECG, meaning it's the lesser of the two models regarding health tracking. Built-in Alexa is a nice touch if you're into that sort of thing, and it does still feel a little more like a smartwatch than the Charge 6 does. At $200 though, I would wait for a sale to get the best value. Pros Bigger screen Alexa built-in Cons No ECG 6-day battery life $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy



Fitbit has long been one of the top companies in the fitness tracking industry. They make some of the best fitness trackers available today, and it’s not uncommon to find multiple Fitbit products competing against each other at similar price points.

The Charge series has been Fitbit’s best-selling fitness tracker since it launched in 2014, while the Fitbit Versa 4 was a slightly more smartwatch-focused tracker from the company but it seems to be showing its age slightly. Here's what you need to know when comparing the Fitbit Charge 6 to the Fitbit Versa 4 so you can make sure you make the best decision when you're shopping.

Price, specs & availability:

The release of the Fitbit Charge 6 is highly anticipated, with pre-orders starting on September 28 and availability for purchase on October 12 at a cost of $160. You'll have no trouble finding the Charge 6 as it will be available directly from Fitbit and other popular tech retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

The Fitbit Versa 4 launched in 2022, and while its launch price was $230, you can now get it for $200 from almost everywhere, including Amazon, Best Buy, and even Fitbit itself. With Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals event happening in just a couple of weeks and then Black Friday/Cyber Monday fast approaching, it's possible that the Fitbit Versa 4 will get some heavy discounts this holiday season.

While the spec sheet for both devices is a little short right now, the real differences are best explained at length; here's a quick look at just a few key points before we expand on the design and feature set of each device.



Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Versa 4 Battery Life Up to 7 Days Up to 6 days Health sensors Heart rate, SPO2, GPS, Device temperature sensor Heart rate, Pulse oximeter (SpO2), GPS Colors Black, Silver, Champagne Gold Graphite, Platinum, Copper Rose Price $160 $200

Design

The Fitbit Charge 6 has retained a similar design to its predecessor, keeping the rectangular full-color OLED display; however, you'll notice it is a little sleeker this year. Of course, you can still easily swap out the bands wherever you want, and even though the design is slightly refined, and Fitbit is releasing new bands for the launch of the Charge 6, it's also compatible with Fitbit Charge 5 bands. So, if you've got a collection of the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands, you don't have to get rid of them all.

The Fitbit Versa looks more like a conventional smartwatch, with a more squared-off design, and is a fair amount larger, measuring 40.4 x 40.4 x 12.3mm. Still, it's not so big that it's uncomfortable for daily wear or tracking your sleep if you want to do that sort of thing, so which design you like better is more of a personal choice.

Lastly, both devices are rated to be submersible up to 50 meters, meaning neither design should have any problem getting wet from sweat, rain, or anything else.

Fitness and health-tracking features

For individuals who prioritize monitoring their fitness progress, both devices have an array of features at their disposal. Among these features, GPS tracking is available for outdoor activities, and exercise modes can be selected and monitored directly from your wrist. Furthermore, the app has several helpful features, such as the Daily Readiness Score and Cardio Fitness Score, which can provide vital insights into your overall fitness levels.

Additionally, you can effortlessly keep track of your calorie burn, count the number of steps you have taken, and monitor your Active Zone Minutes. Plus, the Fitbit Charge 6 actually added more exercise modes, so it now has 40+ exercise modes like the Versa 4 does as well.

When it comes to health tracking, the Fitbit Charge 6 appears to offer a distinct advantage over its pricier counterpart, the Fitbit Versa 4. While both devices come equipped with high/low heart rate notifications, only the Fitbit Charge 6 can take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings and detect possible signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib). Plus, the Charge 6 also has a skin temperature sensor and more stress-related tracking than the Versa 4. The Fitbit Charge will likely be a better option if you're worried about cardiovascular health tracking.

That being said, the Fitbit Versa 4 also matches the Charge 6 on many fronts, offering sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring, which can go a long way in giving you a better overall picture of your health.

Smartwatch features

Last year, the Versa 4 outpaced the Fitbit Charge 5 with smartwatch features — not by a ton, but a noticeable margin; however, the Fitbit Charge 6 has expanded its smartwatch capabilities.

You can now use Google Wallet and Google Maps on both models, so you don't need the Versa 4 to pay for things or get directions; that's built-in to the Charge 6, too. You can even control YouTube music playback if you're a YouTube Music subscriber so that you can control your tunes during your workout with ease.

Battery

The Charge 6 also has the advantage in battery life over the Versa 4, as the Charge 6 is rated for up to seven days of battery life. The Versa, on the other hand, can only make it to six days before you'll be reaching for a charger.

Which one should you buy?

Undoubtedly, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best buy for most people. Due to a few quality-of-life improvements, increased capabilities on the smartwatch side of things, and the cheaper price tag, the Charge 6 will easily be one of the best Fitbit models you can buy when it launches. Its ability to do ECG readings and its better focus on health tracking make it the best choice for someone who wants a better picture of their overall health — specifically heart health.

With some advanced features, like built-in Amazon Alexa and a few more apps to work with, the Fitbit Versa 4 does still have a place for people looking for a more traditional smartwatch experience; however, we wouldn't recommend buying the Versa 4 at full price anymore. Wait for a sale if you want what it's offering to get the most bang for your buck.