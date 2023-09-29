Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 uses proprietary Fitbit bands, not standard watch straps, although replacement bands are readily available.

The Charge 6 retains a seven-day battery life and offers quick-release band latches for easy strap changes.

The Charge 6 offers improved fitness tracking capabilities, including 20 new exercise modes and integration with fitness equipment and music control.

Quick answer: No, the Fitbit Charge 6 uses proprietary Fitbit bands, not standard watch straps. Still, it uses the same bands as the existing Charge 5, so replacement bands are widespread and readily available, including cheaper third-party options.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is here, and promises to expand on the already potent fitness tracking capabilities that the best Fitbits have brought to our wrists. Its aesthetic stays true to the existing design language of the Charge 5, but packs some hardware and software upgrades into that package.

With quite the hype surrounding the release of Fitbit’s newest tracker, its only natural to wonder how it might fit into your everyday routine. The Charge 6 retains the brand’s valuable seven-day battery life, and it’s set to offer the same kind of quick-release band latches that make changing between straps a breeze.

There will certainly be a wide range of options, both from Fitbit directly and third party manufacturers, but sadly that doesn't include support for standard watch bands.

Does the Fitbit Charge 6 use standard watch bands?

Standard Fitbit tracker bands are not the same as those that would work with a regular watch. Your Fitbit needs a particular type of band to link into the tracker, that feature a quick-release mechanism.

This allows the band to be easily changed out for alternatives depending on your spur of the moment needs. Swapping from a leather wrist strap to your sport band is as easy as tying your shoes before hitting the road for a run.

The Fitbit Charge 6 already has a few accessory bands that have launched alongside the device. Likewise, third party manufacturers have developed alternatives for other Fitbit devices, and the same will assuredly hold true for the Charge 6. Beyond new additions to complement the Charge 6, the range of Charge 5 bands already on the market will work seamlessly with the new device, too. This will give you a wealth of options when it comes to selecting the perfect band for your fitness tracker.

How will the Fitbit Charge 6 perform while exercising?

The Fitbit Charge 6 offers great health tracking as well as 20 new exercise modes (with more than 40 in total including skiing, surfing and HIIT). The Charge 6 includes Fitbit’s best ever heart rate tracker, with improved accuracy, especially during high intensity workouts.

The tracker also integrates with fitness equipment like Peloton and NordicTrack, allowing you to see real time heart rate information taken from the Fitbit and displayed on your equipment of choice. For those who like running on the road, away from the metric-infused machines at home or in the gym, the Charge 6 provides accurate GPS tracking for precision running data and music control that includes YouTube Music.

ECG, constantly active heart rate tracking, and SPO2 features make for a versatile fitness tracker that improves upon the standard already set in virtually every way. Add to that an included six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium and major updates to the free Fitbit app, and you can see why the Charge 6 is likely to rank among the best fitness trackers around.

Fitbit bands are just the beginning

Any band that’s designed for the Charge 5 will work with your new tracker when it arrives, offering a huge lineup of existing options to round out your Charge 6 accessory collection.

In the meantime, when you order your new fitness tracker, you can add on a Fitbit strap that will add style and a solid build quality to your wrist. Current offerings include a vegan leather band, woven bands and hook and loop options. You can also opt for a range of different colors in the sport band design, as well as black or plum premium leather bands, and three infinity band options.