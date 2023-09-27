Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 is fast approaching its upcoming release, rumored to happen on September 28, 2023.

The Charge 6 will have a sleek design and a new force-sensitive button, making navigation between menus easier and more instant compared to the Charge 5.

The Fitbit Charge 6 will have improved functionality with Google apps like YouTube Music and Google Maps, allowing users to search for songs and use navigation features directly from their wrist. The rest of the user interface remains largely unchanged.

Fitbit was a pioneer in the fitness tracker space, and it's trying to maintain its edge. Rivals can't seem to decipher why Fitbit’s products reverberate throughout the wearables world months and even years after their release. Case in point, the Fitbit Charge 5 is still our top premium pick among the best fitness trackers in 2023 despite originally releasing in August 2021. Here we are more than two years later, and the rumor mill is finally heating up in earnest for its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 6.

MySmartPrice has shared images that give us a clear glimpse of what the Fitbit Charge 6 will look like. At first glance, the fitness tracker looks more like its predecessor, the Charge 5. However, a closer look will uncover the difference. The new device comes with a sleek design, fancy, and one more thing — a force-sensitive button, as we had earlier revealed.

Close

The Fitbit Charge 6 in black (Source: MySmartPrice)

If a physical button sounds like an overrated feature, you must not have used a fitness tracker without one. You had to swipe and do a few taps to merely check the time with Charge 5, which many felt was a downgrade after the Charge 4 had a dedicated physical button. But the Charge 6's new feature makes navigating between menus easy and instant.

The fitness tracker will also reportedly support “smart” Google apps like YouTube Music and Google Maps. While limited support had existed for pausing and skipping tracks, you were unable to do much else with YouTube Music on the Charge 5. Now, you can search for specific songs and buzz your way to work without unpacking your smartphone.

And if the music gets to carry you away, a single press of the button will instantly take you back to the home screen, just in case you need to check the time. The next-gen device also better supports Google Maps, allowing you to choose your destination from your wrist. However, fans will be happy to know the rest of the UI is largely unchanged, which could soar the new product to unassailable market heights.

Close

The Fitbit Charge 6 is rumored to come in three colors. (Source: MySmartPrice)

While the Fitbit Charge 5 came in black, steel blue, and lunar white hues two years ago, the new product’s depictions reveal three color options: black, pink, and beige. Fitbit recently teased its new product on X, formerly Twitter, but didn't give exact details of Charge 6’s debut. However, the latest rumors suggest that the Charge 6 will launch on September 28, 2023.

The new leak renders come barely two weeks after Fitbit redesigned its app for smartphones. With the refreshed app, the company has promised an enhanced user experience, streamlined tabs, and intuitive features. And even this may not be the end of user-related innovations in 2023 for an evolving company, so we'll keep our radar on as always.