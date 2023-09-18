Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 is expected to be the company's biggest product launch this year, with a design similar to the Charge 5.

Unlike the Charge 5, the Charge 6 is said to feature a force-sensitive button, making it easier to navigate and access certain functions.

The Charge 6 may come with new Google apps and services, such as YouTube Music and Google Maps, improving accessibility and functionality.

The long-awaited Fitbit Charge 6 seems to be making a subtle entrance into the market. We hadn't seen much in the way of rumors since about a year ago, which was understandable considering the company has moved to a two-year cycle with new device releases. However, word has now emerged about the new wearable's design and the potential resurrection of an old feature.

While Fitbit keeps nourishing its fan base with new products on the side, like the Sense 2 and Versa 4, the Fitbit Charge 6 is going to be its biggest product launch this year. Thankfully, the fitness tracker will likely adopt some of the best features of its predecessors. 9to5Google's sources describe the new fitness tracker as “near-identical” to the Fitbit Charge 5, but with one major exception: just like the Charge 3 and 4, the new device comes with a force-sensitive button on its left edge.

Many fans were disappointed that the Charge 5 was all touch screen. Unlike the Charge 3 and 4, which had haptic buttons, using the Charge 5 means full reliance on its 1-inch AMOLED display. As a result, certain things like getting back to the main screen from other places in the UI take longer than they would with a dedicated button.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is rumored to look a lot like the Charge 5

The buttoned Charge 6 single-handedly addresses this. Now, users operating the UI only need to press the button once to instantly wake the screen to check the date or time, reducing reliance on the wrist-twist wake gesture. Otherwise, the appearance looks exactly the same as the Charge 5, just as we had revealed in the aforementioned report a year ago.

Additionally, 9to5Google's sources report the Charge 6 will feature several Google apps and services — namely, YouTube Music and Google Maps. This means you should be able to search for your favorite songs on YouTube Music rather than just controlling media playback events as before. Through Google Maps, you can navigate to the next destination without wading through your bag for your smartphone. The new device makes such tools more accessible and basic, like the alarms and notifications that smartwatches are known for.

There are no significant changes to the smartwatch’s interface. You’ll still need to swipe down to access quick settings and swipe up to view your daily heart rate, sleeping hours, battery charge, and the date. Apps will still be located on the right and left sides of the face.

Fitbit's Charge 5 has been kicking for two years since its launch in September 2021, so it's not unreasonable to expect its successor sometime soon. The Fitbit Charge 6 is likely to make its debut in time for the holidays, as it is said to have traveled through the FCC already and a late-year debut would line up with previous release cycles.