The Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 were announced at the end of last month alongside the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. There was no word of a Fitbit Charge 6 in that announcement, but leaks and rumors suggest the device is coming soon. According to a new report, the Fitbit Charge 6 may look remarkably similar to the Fitbit Charge 5.

The report from 9to5Google cites a source who says the Fitbit Charge 6 is “near identical” to the Charge 5. If that’s true, you should expect an aluminum body for the central tracker, a curved glass display, and a light and thin design that doesn’t take up much room on your wrist.

The source’s phrasing does sound like there may be some slight design tweaks, but it’s more likely than not to resemble the last-gen fitness tracker in its overall look. If that’s true, it may be a disappointment for anyone looking to upgrade. Fitbit has done similar with the Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4, having a remarkably similar design across both products. Considering the Charge 5 is only a year old, it would make sense that Fitbit would choose to do this again for this generation. Plus, the Charge 5’s design is part of why it sits so high in our ranking of the best fitness trackers.

That said, the company rarely updates its wearables this quickly. Often we have to wait a couple of years to see a new version of a Fitbit product, so the company must have an exciting upgrade to offer its Charge owners that doesn’t relate to the design overall. That may be the inclusion of a game-changing fitness tracking technology. We don’t know what that could be, but it may be one of its more specialist features, such as the Sense 2’s new “Body Response” sensor designed to detect stress levels.

So far, little is known about the Fitbit Charge 6. A product codenamed FB424 appeared at the FCC recently, and it’s believed this is the Charge 6 due to its limited feature set and the fact it doesn’t sound like any of Fitbit’s other previously revealed products. Expect something to appear soon, but it may fall into 2023, considering Fitbit just revealed three new products, and the Charge 6 wasn’t present.