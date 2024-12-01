Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 The Fitbit Charge 6 is an amazing deal at just $99.95 for Cyber Monday. With awesome features like 7-day battery life, 50m water resistance, 24/7 heart rate tracking, Daily Readiness Score, and built-in GPS, it’s perfect for anyone wanting to level up their fitness game. Grab it now for an unbeatable price! $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Google Store

Black Friday might be all about treating yourself, but it doesn’t have to be all about splurging — it can be your way of kickstarting your health goals before the new year rolls in.

If you're new to fitness tracking, the Fitbit Charge 6 has you covered, and it’s down to just $100 on Amazon. All colors — black, red, or white — are on sale, so take your pick. Plus, this is the lowest price ever for the Charge 6, making it a seasonal steal.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

If you need a nice gift for someone into fitness, then the Charge 6 has it all—tracking everything from daily steps to runs and bike rides. It also keeps tabs on key health stats like heart rate, SpO2, and sleep, making it the ultimate fitness tracker on the market.

Furthermore, the Fitbit Charge 6 has over 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, and Bluetooth heart rate tracking. Plus, you can sync it with gear like treadmills, rowers, ellipticals, and exercise bikes for real-time heart rate updates during workouts.

Smartwatches can be a hassle with daily charging, endless third-party apps, and constant notifications. Since the Charge 6 is not a smartwatch, it is super comfy to wear and has a battery that lasts for days. In our review, we noted it’s a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable, long-lasting fitness tracker.

The Charge 6 boasts a vibrant AMOLED display that's easy to read, even in direct sunlight. It features Corning Gorilla Glass, which responds perfectly to every swipe and tap. The aluminum case wraps around the display and flows smoothly to the heart rate sensor, adding a stylish touch. Plus, with 50-meter water resistance, it’s built to be worn 24/7, no worries.

It also lets you make contactless payments with Fitbit Pay and Google Wallet. However, to fully unlock features like the Daily Readiness Score and deeper insights, you’ll need a Fitbit Premium subscription. While it works just fine without Premium, you’ll miss out on some of the more detailed tracking and long-term data.