In the past few years, keeping track of your fitness, sleep, and heart health has meant wearing one of Fitbit's bulkier smartwatches. But what if you preferred something more compact? Enter the Fitbit Charge 6, introduced last year, which crams all that advanced fitness and health-tracking tech into a slimmer, more discreet design with a vibrant color display. It’s become one of our top picks for fitness trackers. And if you've been thinking about getting one, now’s your chance — it’s on sale for just $100 during Prime Day.

While there was a similar discount during last year's Black Friday sales, those deals never became permanent. We've always believed that the Charge 6 was a great buy at its original price. But now, with a $60 discount, this fitness tracker isn't just a good deal — it’s an absolute steal. So, grab this opportunity quickly because deals like this don't come around often.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

The Charge 6 is like a fresh start for Fitbit. It’s got a handy haptic button for easy use and all the cool health features you need. There’s an ECG app to monitor your heart, great sleep tracking, and it even syncs with gym equipment. Plus, it has a blood oxygen sensor. All this makes the Charge 6 perfect for anyone serious about their health.

In our review of the Fitbit Charge 6, we were impressed by its battery life, which outperforms most Android smartwatches. We also loved how it doubles as a Bluetooth heart rate monitor for popular exercise equipment. Plus, the return of a physical button made navigating the on-screen menus a breeze.

The Charge 6 has outstanding battery life and packs some innovative features. It's one of the first trackers to integrate Google Wallet, YouTube Music, and turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation right on your wrist. However, a Fitbit Premium subscription is required for full access to its advanced metrics and trend analysis. While it's still a great tracker on its own, the Charge 6 truly shines with Premium access. Of course, if you're on the lookout for something more like a smartwatch, there are plenty of those deals going on now, too.