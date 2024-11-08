Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 We like the Fitbit Charge 6 because it's super comfortable, offers up to seven days of battery life, and has all the health features you'd expect in a fitness tracker. It's a solid buy at its retail price of $160, so it seems like a no-brainer on sale for just $100. $100 at Amazon

The holidays are approaching, and there’s no better way to get excited than with some great tech deals. We’re already seeing significant discounts on TVs, headphones, and now fitness trackers. Wearables make for fantastic end-of-year purchases for two reasons: they offer substantial savings, and they can help you kickstart those New Year’s resolutions. One of our top picks in this category is the Fitbit Charge 6. It boasts all the features of a fitness tracker, including a heart rate sensor and up to seven hours of battery life, along with smartwatch-like conveniences like Google Maps and Google Wallet, all at an unbeatable price. Today, you can grab the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $100.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 6

In our review of the Fitbit Charge 6, we posed the question: Do you truly need a smartwatch? This question holds true here, as well. If you’re seeking a large screen and an endless array of third-party apps, you’ll likely be disappointed. However, if you can do without these features, the Charge 6 is more than sufficient. It can still tell you the time, receive text messages and other app alerts, and it offers built-in support for smartwatch-like functionalities such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, and even YouTube Music controls.

Moving on to fitness tracking, the Charge 6 seems to have it all. It boasts 24/7 heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, over 40 exercise modes with automatic tracking, ECG for detecting irregular heart rhythms, and SpO2 monitoring, which measures the oxygen content in your blood. Furthermore, it includes sleep and stress management scores, a Smart Wake alarm for a gentler and more natural awakening, and mindfulness features. All of this is packaged in a comfortable and unobtrusive device that can be worn on your wrist for up to seven days between charges.

It’s worth noting that, like many gadgets these days, certain Fitbit features are concealed behind the company’s Premium membership. These include deeper insights and guidance, and exclusive workouts. If these features are important to you, it’s something to consider. You do get six months of the service free with purchase, and if you like it, it’s $10 per month, or $80 for the year. Nevertheless, the Fitbit Charge 6 is one of our top picks for best fitness trackers, and $100 is a fantastic price. That matches its all-time low we saw last year around Black Friday, and we don't anticipate it dropping much, if any, lower than that this year.