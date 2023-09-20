Summary Fitbit's upcoming Charge 6 fitness tracker is set to launch later this month, featuring a design similar to the Charge 5 with a curved OLED screen.

The Charge 6 may address user feedback by including a force-sensitive button for easier navigation and quick access to notifications and the date/time.

The fitness band could potentially support Google Maps and YouTube Music, allowing users to receive navigation directions and search for songs on their wrist. The presence of NFC and Google Wallet support is still uncertain.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers worth your money. Almost all the company's wearables offer robust health and fitness tracking, which can monitor your heart rate, SpO2 level, the ability to track all key metrics from your workouts, sleep tracking, and more. We loved 2021's Fitbit Charge 5 for its comfortable design, exceptional battery life, and bright OLED screen. The fitness band is showing its age, though, and better offerings have popped up since its debut two years ago. Thankfully, the Charge 6 is reportedly around the corner, and Fitbit has teased its impending launch later this month.

In a Twitter X post, Fitbit teases a product launch for September 28, 2023. The teaser video is light on other details, but given the recent Charge 6 leaks, the announcement is likely for the fitness tracker's launch.

Reportedly, the Fitbit Charge 6 will retain the same design as the current-gen Charge 5, including the 1-inch curved OLED screen. So, if you are not a fan of the Charge 5's design, Fitbit's next fitness band won't change that. But taking cues from the Charge 3 and 4, the next-gen Charge might feature a force-sensitive button on its left edge.

We criticized the lack of any physical button on the Charge 5, as it made navigating the UI and certain tasks a lot more complex than required. It appears Fitbit has taken that feedback from Charge 5 owners to heart and rectified this issue with its upcoming fitness tracker. Apparently, you can wake the wearable by pressing the force-sensitive button once to check the date/time and other unread notifications quickly. There could be other health-focused improvements on the Charge 6, but they have not leaked yet.

Like the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, the Charge 6 will seemingly support Google Maps and YouTube Music. This will allow you to get navigation directions on your wrist. Given the fitness band could have a relatively small display, don't get your hopes too high, as the experience might feel cramped. As for YouTube Music support, it will purportedly allow you to search for songs in your library instead of being limited to controlling media playback. It's unclear if the Charge 6 will feature NFC and Google Wallet support for wrist-based payments.

Fitbit's teaser for the Charge 6 launch comes hours after Google widely started rolling out the redesigned Fitbit app. The long overdue revamp follows the Material Design guidelines to give the app a fresh and modern look. You can also customize what stats appear on the app's home screen, letting you quickly glance at the key health metrics that matter most to you.