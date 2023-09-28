Summary The Fitbit Charge 6 is a generational refresh of the Fitbit Charge 5 from 2021, and it's available for preorder today.

With double the number of trackable exercises compared to the Charge 5, the Charge 6 boasts the most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit yet, especially for strenuous workouts.

In addition to improved fitness tracking, the Charge 6 includes new Google features like Google Wallet for contactless payments and turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps, making it a solid upgrade option for older Fitbit models.

Despite Fitbit branding and functionality making its way into Google's Pixel Watch devices, the Google subsidiary is still pumping out fitness trackers under its own brand name. Today, Fitbit's announcing its newest offering: the Fitbit Charge 6. It looks like a relatively minor refresh of 2021's Fitbit Charge 5, but it comes with a number of helpful new features — and it's available for preorder today.

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 builds off the successes of the Fitbit Charge 5, offering the same trusted battery life and access to even more of Google's premium fitness features. Find your way around seamlessly using Google Maps while also keeping track of your heart rate with Fitbit's most accurate tracker yet. Battery Life Up to 7 Days Display 1.04" OLED Health sensors Heart rate, SPO2, GPS, Device temperature sensor IP rating N/A (water resistant to 50 meters) Dimensions 1.45 x 0.91 x 0.44" (body only) Colors Black, Silver, Champagne Gold Price $160 $160 at Fitbit

As for what's the same generation to generation: the Charge 6 is still a pebble-style body with a 1.04-inch OLED display, set in a silicone band. Google is still claiming battery life of up to a week on a charge, but as with the last generation, the Charge 6 won't last quite so long if you take advantage of features like always-on display functionality.

The Charge 6 has double the number of trackable exercises as the Charge 5 did, though: up to 40 activities from the previous generation's 20. Fitbit also says that the Charge 6 features "the most accurate heart rate on a Fitbit tracker yet," incorporating "innovation from the Pixel Watch that has been optimized for a tracker." The company also claims that heart rate tracking for particularly strenous workouts like rowing or HIIT is "up to 60% more accurate than before."

You can use the Fitbit Charge 6 with home exercise equipment from a number of big brands: it'll pair with machines from Peloton, Tonal, NordicTrack, and Concept2 to share heart rate info with those machines' software.

Outside of improved fitness tracking, the Charge 6 has a bunch of new, Googley features. The Charge 6 comes with Google Wallet for contactless payments — a boon for anyone who was less than enthusiastic about setting up Fitbit Pay on older Fitbit trackers. It can also show turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps, similarly to the Fitbit Sense 2. There's even YouTube Music integration, although it only controls playback on a paired phone — you can't download tracks to the tracker for offline listening.

It doesn't seem like a monumental change coming from the previous generation, but the Fitbit Charge 6 seems like a solid fitness tracker for anyone looking to upgrade from an older model. It's available for preorder starting today for $160, with full availability expected sometime this fall.