Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 If you're in the market for a capable, reliable, and feature-rich fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great option to consider. It's comfortable to wear and ticks all the right boxes as far as fitness features go. The battery can last up to a week, and it's an excellent value at the $100 Prime Day special price. . $100 at Amazon

Fitbit has established itself as one of the go-to brands for wearable fitness trackers. Its products offer all the features you would need, combining reliable tracking with good accuracy at a reasonable price. With capabilities like that, it is no surprise the Fitbit Charge 5 keeps its crown as our favorite premium fitness tracker despite being nearly two years old at this point. It comes with a comfortable strap, fantastic battery life, and critical health tracking features. The gadget usually sells for $150, but some of the best Prime Day discounts on fitness trackers have dropped its price 33% to just $100 — the lowest price we have seen since January 2023. Here’s a quick look at what’s included with this great Prime Day deal.

Why the Fitbit Charge 5 is a good deal

You probably want to buy a fitness tracker to ensure you stay healthy, and our Fitbit Charge 5 review found the tracker leaves no stone unturned to ensure you have all the data needed to make informed decisions for lifestyle changes. The Charge 5 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, ECG, a calorie tracker for your food intake, SpO2 level tracking (blood oxygen), and GPS for your phone-less outdoor workout. The Charge 5 has a daily workout memory and even detects irregular heartbeat indicative of cardiac conditions which could need medical attention. The wearable also helps track your sleep in its three states — light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep.

All the tracking data is delivered on your wrist through the vibrant and large OLED display and regularly synced with the companion app dashboard. If you have the $10/month Fitbit Premium membership, you can even enjoy additional tracking data for managing stress better through mindfulness sessions. With the subscription, the band even gives you a Daily Readiness Score so you know when to push it and which days you’re better off relaxing. Although the display isn’t designed for it, the Charge 5 goes above and beyond just being a fitness tracker, borrowing smartwatch-esque features like support for contactless payments.

When you buy the Fitbit Charge 5, you will have full access to all its features, thanks to a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium bundled in. The brand claims the battery lasts a whole week, but with all the resource-intensive features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and GPS switched on, the Charge 5 should last at least three days before needing a recharge. You also get two different strap sizes bundles — a small once for wrists between 5.1 and 6.7 inches around, and a large one for those between 6.7 and 8.3 inches.

With the above-mentioned features, the Fitbit Charge 5 is easily one of the most feature-loaded fitness trackers you can buy for around $150, but Amazon has sweetened the deal even more with its $50 discount on the wearable. This way you pay just $100. For reference, the Charge 5 was selling at this price for Black Friday, and we haven’t seen better discounts since the beginning of this year. If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, this is one deal you ought to seize with both hands.