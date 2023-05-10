Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $102 $150 Save $48 The Fitbit Charge 5 is a robust health and fitness tracker that's comfortable to wear, with up to 7 days of battery life. We like it for its bright OLED display and advanced fitness-tracking features, and we like it even more at this discounted price. $102 at Amazon

One of our favorite wearables, and the Premium Pick in our roundup of the best fitness trackers, is on sale over at Amazon right now. The Fitbit Charge 5 is light and comfortable to wear, with a beautifully bright display and incredible battery life. It typically costs $150, but you can grab one today for just $102, making it a perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift or a nice little treat for yourself.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit calls its Charge 5 an "advanced health and fitness tracker," and we agree. In our review, we noted that the band offered excellent exercise tracking, no matter what you're doing or where you are. We also really liked the OLED touchscreen, which is new in the fifth-generation Charge. It's bright enough that you should have no trouble seeing it in direct sunlight, and it even has an always-on option, which gives it an almost watch-like utility. There is also a built-in heart rate sensor, ECG app, GPS, and SpO2 tracking — all the features you could want in a fitness band are here.

Additionally, the Charge 5 offers some other unique features, such as an EDA sensor that can monitor your stress levels and a Daily Readiness score, which can tell you, based on your recent sleep quality and heart rate variability, if you should head to the gym for a hard workout, or take a recovery day. It's worth pointing out, though, that these, along with some other features, are hidden behind Fitbit's Premium subscription plan. You get six months free when you buy the Charge, but after that, it's $10 per month.

If you're looking for a full-blown smartwatch, the Charge 5 probably isn't for you. It just doesn't have the display or smart features to satisfy on that front. But, if you are looking for an excellent fitness tracker that will last for a week or more per charge and won't break the bank, you're going to be very happy with this purchase. All three colors are on sale, but note that the Lunar White/Soft Gold colorway is the only one marked down to $102. Grab one or more while you can!