Smartwatches might be great for some people, but for many others, fitness trackers fit their wrists just as nice. They cost less, last way longer on a charge, and keep tabs on how a person exercises. Sure, they aren't as feature-rich, but the gap is closing quickly each year. Take the Fitbit Charge 5 band, for example, which just received a new update, adding a feature we've only seen on Fitbit's smartwatch lineup until now.

This update, which started rolling out late yesterday, bumps the band's firmware version from 1.149.11 to 1.171.50 and adds a new feature titled "Find Phone" in between the Screen Wake and Water Lock options you get when swiping down from the home screen (via 9to5Google). Tapping that reveals a "Find Phone" button, which works as expected, ringing up your paired smartphone to help you find it — very handy if you have the habit of losing your smartphone and panicking about it dozens of times a day. Just remember to tap "Cancel" once you've found it.

Fitbit's obviously playing a little catch-up here since a lot of budget fitness trackers and bands come with this feature baked in. It was previously only available on the likes of the Versa and Sense smartwatches and it's great to see the Charge 5 receiving it as well.

As of writing, Fitbit's official page for device update release notes hasn't been updated beyond v1.149.11, so "Find Phone" is all we know of in terms of changes and additions. This lack of any info could mean that the update hasn't been rolled out widely yet, so you'd want to keep an eye out for a notice in the Fitbit app if you haven't received it already.

Now, if only we could find our phone when we don't have our fitness band on...