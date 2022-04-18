Not everyone needs — or even wants — a smartwatch these days. While gadgets like Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 can help you manage notifications, complete mobile payments, and even play games, many of us don't want to deal with having to charge yet another gadget every night. Fitbit's Charge 5 is one of its best fitness trackers, capable of performing the most essential tasks required by any smartwatch without the bloat and excessive battery drain, and right now, it's $50 off at Amazon.

At full price, the Charge 5 feels a little expensive for what it can do — especially compared to low-cost smartwatches that retail for around the same amount. With today's sale, Fitbit's latest gadget is back down to $129, a much more intriguing price. We reviewed the Charge 5 last year and found it to be a surprisingly great fitness tracker, especially for tracking steps, workouts, runs, and more.

In addition to everything you'd expect from a typical tracker, the Charge 5 is also capable of some basic smartwatch abilities, including notifications. It's not perfect — mobile payments are fairly limited, and offline music playback doesn't work with Spotify — but those are solid compromises at this price. Just keep in mind that many of Fitbit's newest and most advanced features are now locked behind a monthly subscription.

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to grab a Charge 5 to track walks, runs, and more. All three colors are included in today's sale, so hit up the link below to pick up your newest fitness tracker.

