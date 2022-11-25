Fitbit is all over most of the best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals you'll find this weekend, with plenty of different options available for those who like to keep close track of their health. These are some of the most useful accessories you can add to an Android phone, allowing you to receive notifications and control some apps without pulling your phone out of your pocket.

The Charge 5 is one that stands out thanks to its impressive tracking abilities, beautiful OLED screen, and super light (and comfortable) design. It was priced at $180 when it launched last year, but dropped recently to a new price of $150. It gets even better. Black Friday pricing has knocked another $50 off the total, bringing it down to $100 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Why the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great deal

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, Phones Editor Will Sattelberg noted that it's a great option for those who want a "basic fitness tracker without any of the added bloat of a smartwatch." It's super comfortable to wear thanks to a lightweight band, the tall display has an OLED screen for colorful picture, and it has plenty of trackers built in to help you keep close watch on your health. Its heart-rate monitor will let you know when you're in the zone, the EDA sensor can read electrodermal signals to let you know how well you're dealing with daily stress, and the Sp02 monitor helps keep track of oxygen levels. There's likewise a GPS that helps keep track of distances and pacing when running or cycling.

Extra exercise modes help fine-tune tracking, and the extra Fitbit Premium membership (of which you get six free months with each watch) helps personalize your fitness goals. On the smartwatch side, you can link the Charge 5 up to your phone to receive notifications, handle payments through Fitbit Pay, and more. We noted that the regular $180 price was a bit too much in our review, but that's been taken care of with this hot $100 Black Friday price.