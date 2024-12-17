Summary The Pixel Watch 3 launched with Cardio Load and Target Load features that optimize training.

These feature is now rolling to the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch, and compatible Fitbit fitness trackers.

Update your software to the current version to try it out and start making serious gains.

If you're a Pixel Watch owner who's looking to take your training to new levels, being able to optimize your training schedule is going to be a huge factor when it comes to making big leaps and gains. The good news here is that this feature is available on many current smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The bad news is that many older models don't offer this feature, despite having the hardware to do so. And while this feature has been available on the Pixel Watch 3 since launch, it's now being made available for older Pixel Watches as well. The new feature was spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, and it's also rolling out to compatible Fitbit fitness trackers as well.

It's time to optimize your training

Close

If you're unfamiliar with Cardio Load and Target Load tools, simply put, the former takes measurements throughout the day and during physical activities and calculates how much stress your putting on your cardiovascular system. This data can then be seen as an easy to read number on your Pixel Watch.

You can use this information to better train your body, optimize work-outs or even use that time to get in extra rest when needed. This is where Target Load comes in, allowing the Pixel Watch and other trackers to optimize how far you can push yourself for the best results. As stated before, all of this comes in as a simple numerical readout that makes it easy to understand without doing a deep dive into the metrics.

While this feature is now available on the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, you can also get it on Fitbit devices as well. You can check out the full list of supported devices from Google's support website. If you want to give it a try, just make sure to get things up to date with the latest software.