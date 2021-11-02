You don't need to wait for Black Friday to score some sweet discounts on tech for the holiday season. If you were hoping to grab a smartwatch at a decent price, Fitbit's lineup of wearables — including the Sense and Inspire 2 — is heavily discounted at Amazon.

The Sense might be an expensive smartwatch compared to the rest of Fitbit's lineup, but you really do get what you pay for here. This wearable isn't an ordinary fitness tracker — with it, you're granted access to a slew of features like detailed activity tracking and sleep monitoring, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, music streaming from services like Deezer and Pandora, and even the ability to make contactless payments and the ability to take phone calls when paired to your smartphone. Plus, it keeps all of the usual fitness tracker skills from its cheaper cousins.

Typically, the Sense sets you back $300 — a steep price compared to the rest of the Fitbit lineup, but still cheaper than some premium smartwatches on the market right now. Today, you can grab one for yourself for just under $200, returning to the same price we saw on Prime Day. If you were on the fence about picking one up, now's probably your best chance to pull the trigger on it. Plus: Costco members can score an additional $10 off.

If you'd rather pick up a more traditional tracker that leaves behind some of the additional fluff of a fully-fledged smartwatch, the Inspire 2 might be for you. It keeps most of the tracking abilities of the Sense, perfect for running, working out, and sleep tracking. You don't get contactless payments or music streaming, but it's also much cheaper. Right now, you can grab one for just $60, $40 off its usual price. Pick yours up using the links below.

