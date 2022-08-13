At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased its hardware launches for the rest of the year and even one for the next year. While some of them, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro namely, are already out and in the hands of customers, other launches are still pending. Among them, we have the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pending a full unveiling, details keep dripping in about what the Pixel Watch will be like once it's out. We now have some info about the watch and it comes from nothing other than a Google app teardown.

The folks at 9to5Google performed said teardown on the latest version of the Fitbit app — remember, the Pixel Watch will come with Fitbit integration — coming across new strings that may or may not tell us one or two things about the Pixel Watch.

How so? Well, for one, there's one string that reminds you to charge your watch before going to sleep. There's also another one reminds users that they need at least 30% of a charge before going to sleep in order to track a full night of sleep. As per 9to5's conclusions, if we define "a full night of sleep" as 8 hours, that would mean 30% is spent in that rough 8-hour period, and extrapolating that would give us 24 hours, give or take. It's kind of a stretch, we know, but it would match previous reports saying that the Pixel Watch would have up to 24 hours of battery life.

24 hours of battery life isn't bad for a smartwatch, though you'd need to be mindful of when in your day you'd have to top it off. However, we feel it could be better — the Galaxy Watch 4 lasts a good 40 hours, while the recently announced Galaxy Watch 5 will last even more thanks to bigger batteries. Then again, if it's true, it's one of (probably) many things Google will need to improve by the launch of a second-gen Pixel watch.