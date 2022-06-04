The Fitbit app actually does a lot more than what a newbie to the thing might imagine. Aside from offering the usuals like sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking, it stands out by also doubling up as your nutritionist of sorts — not only do you benefit from these various programs, but you can use the app to food-log your way into eating healthier, too. This can be done quite simply through a dedicated page for "Food", but as numerous reports now suggest, a part of that page isn't working the way it used to.

There's a "Macronutrients" section on that same page that still correctly shows your day's macronutrients based on the individual food items you enter. But there's also a "Nutrients" page which appears to be broken and is apparently showing highly inflated stats — several times higher than what they should be (via 9to5Google).

You could log a simple bowl of cereal (with or without milk, your call) right now and its displayed nutrients would make it look like you've slammed ten of those in one sitting. It also doesn't help that there's no clear pattern here with some users facing the issue reporting it's been persistent for days while others saying that it strikes intermittently.

2 Images

We are not sure when the issue began, but it seems the first complaints on Reddit and the Fitbit forums popped up about a week ago. The usual workarounds like clearing the app's cache, deleting data, and reinstalling the app don't seem to be helping right now so your best bet will be waiting for an official fix to roll out: Fitbit has yet to come up with a confirmation for the issue, but a forum moderator says they've escalated the matter to the concerned development team.

In the meantime, try not to take the whole "you are what you eat" thing too seriously.