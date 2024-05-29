Summary Fitbit's new Ace LTE wearable is designed for kids, with health tracking features and advanced movement algorithms.

Privacy-conscious parents will appreciate that location data is deleted after 24 hours, and activity data after 35 days.

The Ace LTE includes calling, messaging, and other basic features, with a price tag of $230 and a required Ace Pass data plan.

Fitbit has evolved significantly since being acquired by Google, which has had the means to expand the product line and the features of its wearables. Whether you want a device for monitoring your sleep habits or staying on top of your fitness level, there’s likely a Fitbit product for you. Now, the company is rolling out a new wearable, but it isn’t for the target demographic you may have in mind.

Fitbit has announced that it will be launching its new Ace LTE wearable device on June 5. The product – which comes in Mild and Spicy Pebble hues – is being marketed towards parents who may want their kids to be more active. In addition to having standard health tracking capabilities, the Ace LTE features a movement algorithm — developed by Google — to measure users’ physical activity all day long. The location data generated and stored in the Fitbit app is also deleted after 24 hours, which might give some privacy-conscious parents peace of mind. Activity data is automatically deleted after 35 days.

The specs of the Fitbit Ace LTE

The Fitbit Ace LTE is water-resistant, and has built-in 4G LTE connectivity, of course. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a built-in microphone, an accelerometer, and a built-in speaker. In terms of more basic features, the Ace LTE comes with calling and messaging capabilities, an alarm clock, and a scratch-resistant OLED display. After a full charge, the wearable has up to 16 hours of battery life. The Fitbit Ace LTE will debut at a price point of $230, and it will require a Fitbit Ace Pass data plan ($10 per month or $120 per year) for most features.

While Google’s acquisition of Fitbit has paved the way for devices like the Ace LTE, the integration of Fitbit assets has required some micromanagement. For instance, Google has been attempting to prepare Fitbit customers for the shutdown of Fitbit pay and transition to Google Pay. The shift isn’t coming until July 29, but the company has been proactively warning users for months on its website. Despite these efforts, some are bound to be caught off-guard when the time comes, proving just how long the impact of an acquisition is felt.