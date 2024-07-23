My oldest recently turned 12, and my wife and I had a rather lengthy discussion about whether to get him a phone. After all, he’s about to get his babysitter certificate, so in theory, we could go out on short dates and errands while he keeps an eye on his twin sisters. However, as a middle school teacher, I have my fair share of opinions on when kids should get their first smartphone.

Given the plethora of studies that show it’s best to wait until high school, I knew that whatever smart device we bought needed the best parental controls on the planet. Also, bonus points if it had limited or, better yet, no access to social media apps. Well, that’s when Google’s Fitbit Ace LTE serendipitously conjured itself from my subconscious and almost — almost — gave me what I was looking for.

Price, availability, and specs

Save those pennies

The Fitbit Ace LTE comes in two colors and corresponding bands to match. One is purple and green, and the other is more charcoal gray. Other bands are available and fall into two categories: Active Bands and Comfort Bands. The Active bands have a silicone-like material ideal for sweat-inducing sports, while the Comfort Bands are soft and stretchy, perfect for everyday wear.

The watch and subsequent bands are available on Amazon and the Google Store. The only exception is the Courtside Active Fitbit Ace (and Courtside band), which is currently exclusive to the Google Store. Wherever you buy it from, the Fitbit Ace LTE will set you back $229, a hefty price for a glorified fitness tracker. Plus, to enjoy all the key features, like the games, GPS location, and calling and text, you’ll need to subscribe to the Ace Pass, which is $10 monthly.

Specifications Connectivity Built-in 4G LTE, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth® 5.0, NFC, GPS/GNSS with Google Location Accuracy Age Recommendation 7-14 Brand Google Dimensions 41.04 x 44.89 x 13.35 mm Weight 28.03 g Battery life 16+ hours of battery Sensors Accelerometer, Optical heart rate sensor, Altimeter, Magnetometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope Display 3 Color OLED 333 ppi with DCI-P3 Durability Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3, Water resistant to 50m / 5ATM6 Materials and Finishes Housing: Plastic, stainless steel, glass, and recycled materials, Band: Recycled polyester yarn, Clasp and lug: Plastic, silicone Audio Built-in microphone, built-in speaker Expand

What’s good about the Google Fitbit Ace LTE?

Making exercise fun

Close

As a dad of three, one of the greatest trepidations about buying a smartphone was that it was yet another device I’d need to monitor and regulate. Thankfully, as we said in our Biggerfive Vigor 2 review, good fitness trackers aren't hard to find, and the beauty of the Google Fitbit Ace LTE is that it doesn't require much. You do need to download the Fitbit app to your phone, but the setup is simple. Simply turn on the watch and follow the app prompts.

One of the first features you’re certain to note is the location sharing. Just click “Locate device" to see exactly where your kid is. And yes, the 4G LTE network is up to the task, even in my area, where reception is a black hole for most carriers. Seeing my son galivanting around the neighborhood gives me peace of mind, whether at parks, friends' houses, or ballgames.

Using the Fitbit app, you can also call and text your kids. Calls come in loud and crystal clear on both ends. My son had no problem calling me, though he did say texting was challenging because of the small display size. Still, all he had to do was press a button on the side of the watch. A screen then pops up showing his contacts. Speaking of contacts, your kid can only communicate with anyone you approve of. Whether that’s a good thing or not is a matter of opinion. More on that later.