Google is in the middle of a low-key UI refresh for it apps and services. Going back to last fall, we've been checking out the slow spread of a new interface for switching between multiple Google accounts, one that embraces modern Material You style. This week we're checking out what seems to be the latest app to make the change, as the new account switcher reaches the Fitbit app.

While the first signs emerged back in September, the real motion started back at the start of this year, and in January, Google Messages really started seeding the updated account switcher to users. With the change came a fresh coat of paint thanks to Material You’s color picker engine, and a new layout for the switcher itself.

Later that month, Google began pushing the new look out across its most popular web services, including Search, Maps, Calendar, Photos, Drive, and Docs, but it would still be a little while before all their matching Android apps would get the updated account switcher. In March, we saw the Google Play Store getting its refresh, and by April it looked like Google was finally ready to dive right in, updating apps for Chat, Contacts, Drive, Gmail, Maps, Photos, Tasks, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, alike.

2 Images Close

Now, we're finally adding Fitbit to that list, as the new account Material You-style account switcher has started appearing in the Fitbit app. It features the same design principles we've been following this whole time, with a theme-dependent hue and rounded rectangular pill.

Fitbit was purchased by Google in a sale finalized in January 2021 for $2.1 billion. In September 2022, Google began assimilating Fitbit accounts into Google accounts, giving users until early 2025 to fully transition their account information, which is not a terribly difficult process. Interface updates like this one we're seeing now only help reinforce that Fitbit's very much part of the Google ecosystem.

Google made a great decision when it decided to integrate theme colors into a more welcoming design for the Material You account switcher. Gone are the days of harsh, sharp edges and boring, gray backgrounds — and we couldn't be happier. Look for this tweak hitting the Fitbit app on your phone soon.