If you’re tired of using the same phone for calls each day and have a particular penchant for nostalgia — or perhaps you’re teaching a kid good phone etiquette in speaking to family or friends — there’s a new-ish device that might fit the bill. For several decades, Fisher-Price’s Chatter Telephone has been reserved for calls with imaginary friends only, but not anymore.

As reported by Engadget, the company has made a special edition Chatter to celebrate 60 years of the iconic favorite by turning it into a device that you can actually use for phone calls. More a bona fide piece of tech than a toy, the reimagined Chatter can be used for outgoing or incoming calls with your favorite Android devices via Bluetooth. It also works with iOS. If you needed any more persuading, check out the quite brilliant trailer Fisher-Price has put together...

Wonderfully, you can use the device like a retro phone by utilizing its rotary dial to input phone numbers. The handheld receiver acts as both speaker and microphone, allowing the conversation to flow with nine hours of talk-time — all as long as the Chatter is connected to a call-functional smartphone or tablet. It’s not quite the fully operational home phone that every big or small child dreams of, but it’s as close as ever while being visually identical to the more modern Chatter design. All-in-all, it's a fine way to celebrate the anniversary.

Depending on availability, you'll be able to pick one up for $60 at Best Buy, but we’d bet on it being popular for the holiday season so it might prove to be hard to come by. Keep your eyes open for stock, particularly if you have any bigger or smaller friends or family who love to chat. They may well appreciate this old-school icon with its newfound purpose.

