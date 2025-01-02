Summary FirstNet is raising prices by $3, from $45 to $48, starting January 15.

Some are finding the increase acceptable, maintaining that it's still fair compared to standard carrier pricing.

If you're a FirstNet subscriber, it's worth checking your bill for changes.

It's no surprise that products and services are getting more expensive. Over the past few years, we've seen prices rise on the basics like food, along with utilities and services. For most, having cellular service is an absolute must, providing a way to communicate with those around us, while also turning our smartphones into powerful devices that can be used for work and entertainment.

First responders also rely on cellular connectivity and coverage as well, and even have special services like FirstNet that allows for communication even when consumer-facing services are jammed up during emergencies. Of course, there's a cost for this priority, and it looks like subscribers will be paying more starting this month, as the ATT-backed service will raise its prices by $3 on January 15.

A new price, but is it too much?

The price increase, going from $45 to $48 was mentioned on Reddit and was picked up by Android Authority. This change doesn't currently appear on FirstNet's website. When it comes to the actual price increase, it doesn't seem like many in the thread are really bothered by the price hike, considering that it's still fairly priced for what you're getting when compared to regular consumer cellular services provided by the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Of course, it's important to note that this isn't an increase that's being advertised or promoted, so this could be a more stealthy move by the company in order to avoid public outcry. Many have pointed out that it's really the best deal you'll find on great service and there really isn't anything comparable. Of course, you do need to be a first responder in order to be able to take advantage, and even then, everyone is different.

So for some, $3 could be a big change, and it can add up, especially when other services are also raising rates as well. Now it's unclear whether this is going to hit all customers as it's just someone chiming in about their own personal bill, so if you're a FirstNet subscriber, it may be worth taking a look at your most recent bill to see if there's a call-out on this price increase. The new pricing should go into effect starting on January 15.